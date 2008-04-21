Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dolly_Trading Times _3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 16810
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified
Indicator Dolly_Trading Times _3. Shows working hours.
Indicator dolly_trading times 3
Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift
Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift. Shows various recommendations, in particular on purchase and sale in percentage terms, the current price...MTF_Stochastic_SmL
Indicator MTF_Stochastic_SmL. Uses signals Stochastic'а.
AMA Slope
Indicator AMA Slope.1H EUR_USD
The purpose of this EA is to find good entry in a well established trend. The EA was developed on 1 Hour EUR_USD graph, but I think that the similar concept can works in a good manner on the other crosses too. I’m happy about the drawdown.