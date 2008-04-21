Watch how to download trading robots for free
MTF_OsMA_Lc - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 12422
Author: SOK
Indicator MTF_OsMA_Lc. Copied indicator OsMACD_M (it OsMA_Lc). Only now OsMA_Lc it is caused through iCustom.
TimeFrame - 0;
FastEMA - 12;
SlowEMA - 26;
SignalSMA - 9;
AplyingPrice - 0;
Indicator indicatori_ mtf_osma_lc
MTF_WildersDMI_v1m
Indicator MTF_WildersDMI_v1m. One more version of indicator WildersDMI_v1. Works with indicator ADX_WildersDMI_v1m.e-News-Lucky$
Советник e-News-Lucky$.
MTF_Stochastic_SmL
Indicator MTF_Stochastic_SmL. Uses signals Stochastic'а.Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift
Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift. Shows various recommendations, in particular on purchase and sale in percentage terms, the current price...