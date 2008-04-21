CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF_OsMA_Lc - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12422
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
MTF_OsMA_Lc.mq4 (2.48 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: SOK

Indicator MTF_OsMA_Lc. Copied indicator OsMACD_M (it OsMA_Lc). Only now OsMA_Lc it is caused through iCustom.

TimeFrame - 0;
FastEMA - 12;
SlowEMA - 26;
SignalSMA - 9;
AplyingPrice - 0;



Indicator indicatori_ mtf_osma_lc

MTF_WildersDMI_v1m MTF_WildersDMI_v1m

Indicator MTF_WildersDMI_v1m. One more version of indicator WildersDMI_v1. Works with indicator ADX_WildersDMI_v1m.

e-News-Lucky$ e-News-Lucky$

Советник e-News-Lucky$.

MTF_Stochastic_SmL MTF_Stochastic_SmL

Indicator MTF_Stochastic_SmL. Uses signals Stochastic'а.

Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift

Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift. Shows various recommendations, in particular on purchase and sale in percentage terms, the current price...