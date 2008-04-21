Author: igorad



One more version of indicator WildersDMI_v1. Works with indicator ADX_WildersDMI_v1m, it WildersDMI_v1.

The brief explanatory



MA_Length - Period of additional smoothing

DMI_Length - Period of DMI

ADX_Length - Period of ADX

ADXR_Length - Period of ADXR

UseADX - Use ADX: 0-off, 1-on

UseADXR - Use ADXR: 0-off, 1-on



Indicator MTF_WildersDMI_v1m

