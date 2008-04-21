CodeBaseSections
MTF_WildersDMI_v1m - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: igorad

One more version of indicator WildersDMI_v1. Works with indicator ADX_WildersDMI_v1m, it WildersDMI_v1.

The brief explanatory

MA_Length - Period of additional smoothing
DMI_Length - Period of DMI
ADX_Length - Period of ADX
ADXR_Length - Period of ADXR
UseADX - Use ADX: 0-off, 1-on
UseADXR - Use ADXR: 0-off, 1-on


Indicator MTF_WildersDMI_v1m


