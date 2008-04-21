CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22574
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
Author: Mods and stuff by Linuxser for Forex-TSD

Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift. Shows various recommendations, in particular on purchase and sale in percentage terms, the current price...

The description on each object, read in the code (in English).

Discussion was conducted here.


Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift

