Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22574
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Mods and stuff by Linuxser for Forex-TSD
Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift. Shows various recommendations, in particular on purchase and sale in percentage terms, the current price...
The description on each object, read in the code (in English).
Discussion was conducted here.
Indicator Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift
MTF_Stochastic_SmL
Indicator MTF_Stochastic_SmL. Uses signals Stochastic'а.MTF_OsMA_Lc
Indicator MTF_OsMA_Lc. Copied indicator OsMACD_M (it OsMA_Lc). Only now OsMA_Lc it is caused through iCustom.
Dolly_Trading Times _3
Indicator Dolly_Trading Times _3. Shows working hours.AMA Slope
Indicator AMA Slope.