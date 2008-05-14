The strategy is based on Moving Average with the periods of 5/20/40/60.

Trading Strategy Algorithm:

1. Build four SMAs (Simple Moving Averages) with the periods of 5/20/40/60.

2. Use M30 chart, symbol EUR/USD, lots 0.1.

3. StopLoss: 60 points (EUR/USD).

Buying:

1. SMA40 is intersected by SMA60 from bottom to top.

2. Close when they intersect in the opposite direction.

Selling:

1. SMA40 is intersected by SMA60 from top to bottom.

2. Close when they intersect in the opposite direction.

Testing on EURUSD М30 with standard inputs (StopLoss 60, no Trailing Stop or TakeProfit):

Optimization after Trailing Stop and TakeProfit have been added to the EA:



Testing on EURUSD М30 after optimization (for the same time period):



You can view a forward test outside the optimization area in our magazine's issue of 07.04.2008.