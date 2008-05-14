CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FX-TREND - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Pavel | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
29475
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
fx-trend.mq4 (45.23 KB) view
ZIGZAG-FRACTALS.mq4 (6.28 KB) view
zzf.mq4 (1.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8057

Fast_oscilator_2 Fast_oscilator_2

A fast oscillatorб also suited for scalping.

Levels_A_Vlad Levels_A_Vlad

The indicator shows support/resistance levels calculated using the methods by V.B. Antonov (A_Vlad).

Moving Average Trade System Moving Average Trade System

The strategy is based on Moving Average with the periods of 5/20/40/60.

RelUpTrLen RelUpTrLen

The indicator represents the ratio between the length of the up-trend found and the length of the entire range where the indicator is searching for an up-trend.