Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RelDownTrLen - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14572
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator displays the ratio between the length of the current down-trend (in bars) and the total length of the period barsToProcess (of course, in bars, as well) where the down-trend is searched for. You should manually fix minimum at 0 and maximum at 1 when attaching this indicator to a chart. Immediately after it has been attached to the chart, the indicator shows only one value, which graphically looks as a not really noticeable point. As new bars become available, the indicator chart becomes more visible. To get acquainted with the indicator, you may attach it to a one-minute chart and eye its work for no less than several minutes..
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8129
The indicator represents the ratio between the length of the up-trend found and the length of the entire range where the indicator is searching for an up-trend.Moving Average Trade System
The strategy is based on Moving Average with the periods of 5/20/40/60.
Trading strategy named Fx-chaos is the result of integration of Bill Williams' Chaos Theory, A. Elders' trading strategy (triple choice), and Ryan Jones' Fixed Ratio money management method.Clock v 1.3
The indicator shows in the chart the current time in different time zones.