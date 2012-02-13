Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-Fractals-sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 9432
Real author:
3172552 & KimIV
The indicator of the market entry signals using fractals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 27.01.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/770
