i-Fractals-sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9432
(17)
Real author:

3172552 & KimIV

The indicator of the market entry signals using fractals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 27.01.2008.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/770

