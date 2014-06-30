Real author:

Rosh

The popular indicator by Constantine Kopyrkin. This version is based on the normalized NRatio oscillator.

For details, see the author's site.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The NRatio indicator