Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
AMkA_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6663
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The AMkA_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the AMkA indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The indicator displays signals from the colored dots of the source AMkA indicator. Colored dots on the line appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires AMkA.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The AMkA_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6998
The popular indicator by Constantine Kopyrkin. This version is based on the normalized NRatio oscillator.HullTrend_HTF
The HullTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles in accordance with the colors of the AMkA indicator dots.SpearmanRankCorrelation_HTF
The SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.