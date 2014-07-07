CodeBaseSections
AMkA_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6663
(29)
The AMkA_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the AMkA indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator displays signals from the colored dots of the source AMkA indicator. Colored dots on the line appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

The indicator requires AMkA.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The AMkA_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6998

