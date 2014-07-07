CodeBaseSections
BackgroundСandle_AMkA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the colors of the AMkA indicator dots, if there are any.

Depending on the trend direction defined by the color of the dot of the source indicator, the candlestick body is painted in green or red, the appropriate shadows are painted in lime or pink.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file AMkA.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundСandle_AMkA_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6999

AMkA_Signal AMkA_Signal

The AMkA_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the AMkA indicator with a fixed timeframe.

NRatio NRatio

The popular indicator by Constantine Kopyrkin. This version is based on the normalized NRatio oscillator.

SpearmanRankCorrelation_HTF SpearmanRankCorrelation_HTF

The SpearmanRankCorrelation indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

RVIWithFlat RVIWithFlat

Relative Vigor Index with the market flat state detection option.