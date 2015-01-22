CodeBaseSections
Corr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Nike

Correlation ratio.

Original source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correlation_ratio.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on October 3, 2006.

Fig.1. Corr Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7020

