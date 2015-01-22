Watch how to download trading robots for free
Corr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5402
-
Real author:
Nike
Correlation ratio.
Original source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correlation_ratio.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on October 3, 2006.
Fig.1. Corr Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7020
