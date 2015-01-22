Join our fan page
DynamicRS_C_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The DynamicRS_C indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled DynamicRS_C.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. DynamicRS_C_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2359
The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the iRSI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.MFI_HTF
The MFI oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The indicator calculates % of growth or drop towards CLOSE. It is written via use of object-oriented programming and can be easily integrated into any Expert Advisor or other indicator.Corr
Correlation ratio.