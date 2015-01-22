Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
YURAZ_MCCH Calculation Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9125
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator calculates % of growth or drop towards CLOSE. It is written via use of object-oriented programming and can be easily integrated into any Expert Advisor or other indicator.
- The indicator calculates CH%, percentage of change of CLOSE of a previous day.
- Creates objects on a chart. The indicator is written in object-oriented programming style.
- It is easily integrated into any expert advisor or other indicator. It suffices to describe a class and effectuate its activation
You can estimate code size integrated into another indicator or Expert Advisor.
There are 2 lines:
CChmcYZ chmc;
chmc.RCHsay("EURUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16); // let's calculate the current day CH%
Object-oriented programming offer massive opportunities, necessary classes are written, and then you construct ...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| yuraz_mcch.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // class calculation CH% // struct SymbolStruct { bool work; string sSymbol; int y; int x; double CH; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChmcYZ { public: SymbolStruct sSymb; color lColorSym; color lColorChPlus; color lColorChMinus; color lColorCH; int indicatorWindow; // work in the main window void CChmcYZ() { indicatorWindow=0; lColorSym=DarkBlue; // DarkTurquoise lColorCH=DarkGreen; // White; lColorChPlus = Green; // LimeGreen; lColorChMinus = FireBrick ; // Red; } // constructor void RCH(string sSym,datetime db,datetime de); // Full calculation of one pair only without display void RCHsay(string sSym,datetime db,datetime de,int X,int Y); // Full calculation of one pair and its display private: color lColor; double dClose[7000]; // array for copying maximal prices }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChmcYZ::RCH(string sSymbol,datetime DATEBEG,datetime DATEEND) { sSymb.CH = 0; int CountBar; DATEBEG = StringToTime( TimeToString(DATEBEG,TIME_DATE)); DATEEND = StringToTime( TimeToString(DATEEND,TIME_DATE)); CountBar= CopyClose(sSymbol,PERIOD_D1,DATEEND,2,dClose); if(CountBar>=0) { if(NormalizeDouble(dClose[1],5)!=0.0 && NormalizeDouble(dClose[0],5)!=0.0) { sSymb.CH=(dClose[1]*100)/dClose[0]-100; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculation with output //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChmcYZ::RCHsay(string sSym,datetime db,datetime de,int XD,int YD) // Full calculation of one pair only { RCH(sSym,db,de); if(ObjectFind(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym)==-1) { ObjectCreate(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJ_LABEL,indicatorWindow,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,XD); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,YD); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); ObjectSetString(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_TEXT,sSym); ObjectSetString(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,7); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_COLOR,lColorSym); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ"+sSym,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true); } if(ObjectFind(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym)==-1) { ObjectCreate(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJ_LABEL,indicatorWindow,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,XD+45); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,YD); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); ObjectSetString(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_TEXT,sSym); ObjectSetString(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,7); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_COLOR,lColorCH); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true); } YD=YD+11; lColor=lColorCH; if(sSymb.CH>0) { lColor=lColorChPlus; ObjectSetString(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_TEXT," "+DoubleToString(sSymb.CH,5)); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,XD+45); } if(sSymb.CH<0) { lColor=lColorChMinus; ObjectSetString(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_TEXT,DoubleToString(sSymb.CH,5)); ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,XD+46); } ObjectSetInteger(indicatorWindow,"oYZ_"+sSym,OBJPROP_COLOR,lColor); } // // end of class // ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // // Code where the class is used in // CChmcYZ chmc; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping chmc.RCHsay("EURUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16); // let's calculate current day of CH% chmc.RCHsay("AUDUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12 ); chmc.RCHsay("GBPUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12*2 ); chmc.RCHsay("USDCHF",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12*3 ); chmc.RCHsay("USDCAD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12*4 ); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { chmc.RCHsay("EURUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16); // let's calculate current day of CH% chmc.RCHsay("AUDUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12 ); chmc.RCHsay("GBPUSD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12*2 ); chmc.RCHsay("USDCHF",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12*3 ); chmc.RCHsay("USDCAD",TimeCurrent()-86400*5,TimeCurrent(),5,16+12*4 ); return(rates_total); } void OnDeinit() { int i=ObjectsTotal(0); // remove our objects while( i > 0 ) { if(StringSubstr(ObjectName(0,i ),0,3)=="oYZ") { ObjectDelete(0,ObjectName(0,i )); } i--; } }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11347
DynamicRS_C_HTF
The DynamicRS_C indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.CronexRSI
The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the iRSI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.