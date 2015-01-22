CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

WPRfast - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4525
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
wprfast.mq5 (6.44 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

OlegVS

A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies fast trends.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on October 12, 2006.

Fig.1. WPRfast Indicator

Fig.1. WPRfast Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7017

WPRslow WPRslow

A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies slow trends.

Corr Corr

Correlation ratio.

MultiAMkAx7Signal MultiAMkAx7Signal

The MultiAMkASignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven iAMkA indicators from different timeframes.

CronexCCI_HTF CronexCCI_HTF

The CronexCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.