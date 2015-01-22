Watch how to download trading robots for free
WPRfast - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
OlegVS
A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies fast trends.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on October 12, 2006.
Fig.1. WPRfast Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7017
