WPRslow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4228
Real author:
OlegVS
A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies slow trends.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on October 12, 2006.
Fig.1. WPRslow Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7018
