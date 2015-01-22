CodeBaseSections
WPRslow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

OlegVS

A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies slow trends.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on October 12, 2006.

Fig.1. WPRslow Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7018

