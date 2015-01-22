CodeBaseSections
MultiAMkAx7Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MultiAMkASignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven iAMkA indicators from different timeframes.

One of the seven indicator lines corresponds to each HighsLowsSignal indicator.

Fig.1. MultiAMkAx7Signal Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7016

WPRfast WPRfast

A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies fast trends.

WPRslow WPRslow

A semaphore signal indicator on the basis of Williams' Percent Range Oscillator. The indicator identifies slow trends.

CronexCCI_HTF CronexCCI_HTF

The CronexCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexCCI CronexCCI

The MACD Indicator, where the price series is replaced by the series of values of the CCI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.