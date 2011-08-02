Join our fan page
AMkA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
25652
Real author:
Perry Kaufman
Perry Kaufman's adaptive moving average with indicative (signal) points arrangement based on the standard mean-square deviation.
Signal points interpretation is as follows. In case the market goes flat, AMA indicator is placed horizontally and signal points are absent. In case there is a directional trend exceeding a mean-square deviation, a point of an appropriate color appears. That point is a signal for market entry or exit.
The following equation is used as a signal point positioning criteria:
AMA-AMA0 > StDev(AMA-AMA0,periodAMA)*dK
where:
- AMA-AMA0 - АМА last expansion;
- StDev(AMA - AMA0, periodAMA) - indicator extensions' standard deviation for a period;
- dK - external parameter.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/387
