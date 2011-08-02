Real author:

Perry Kaufman

Perry Kaufman's adaptive moving average with indicative (signal) points arrangement based on the standard mean-square deviation.

Signal points interpretation is as follows. In case the market goes flat, AMA indicator is placed horizontally and signal points are absent. In case there is a directional trend exceeding a mean-square deviation, a point of an appropriate color appears. That point is a signal for market entry or exit.

The following equation is used as a signal point positioning criteria:

AMA-AMA0 > StDev(AMA-AMA0,periodAMA)*dK



where: