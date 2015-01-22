Join our fan page
CronexCCI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The CronexCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled CronexCCI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. CronexCCI_HTF Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7014
