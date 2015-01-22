CodeBaseSections
CronexCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5287
(19)
cronexcci.mq5 (7.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Real author:

Cronex

The MACD, where the price series is replaced by the series of values of the CCI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. CronexCCI Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7013

