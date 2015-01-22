Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CronexCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5287
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Cronex
The MACD, where the price series is replaced by the series of values of the CCI technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. CronexCCI Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7013
The CronexCCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.MultiAMkAx7Signal
The MultiAMkASignal indicator shows information on active trends using the values of seven iAMkA indicators from different timeframes.
The indicator exemplifies smoothing of price time series of the CCI indicator by means of filtration of harmonics of a greater order.SilverTrend_CrazyChart_HTF
The SilverTrend_CrazyChart indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.