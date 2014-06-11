CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Random Walk Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9671
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
rwi.mq5 (16.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Ramdass

The Random Walk Index indicator is used in situations where it is necessary to determine whether the market instrument is in a developing trend or performs random motion in a trading range.

This indicator tries to do it by defining a trading range of the market instrument first. The next step is to calculate a series of RWI indices for a maximum of the analyzed period. The greatest movement of the index relative to RW is used as the current index. The market develops an uptrend, if RWI of highs > 1, while the downtrend is when RWI of lows > 1.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 21.12.2006.

Figure 1. The RWI indicator

Figure 1. The RWI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6990

ExMass_HTF ExMass_HTF

The ExMass indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ExMass ExMass

The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.

RWI_HTF RWI_HTF

The RWI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexChaikin CronexChaikin

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.