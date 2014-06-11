CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ExMass - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5042
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
exmass.mq5 (9.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Alex Sidd (Executer)

The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 22.12.2006.

Figure 1. The ExMass indicator

Figure 1. The ExMass indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6988

TrendMagic_Signal TrendMagic_Signal

The TrendMagic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the TrendMagic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

ExVol_HTF ExVol_HTF

The ExVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ExMass_HTF ExMass_HTF

The ExMass indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Random Walk Index Random Walk Index

The Random Walk Index indicator is used in situations where it is necessary to determine whether the market instrument is in a developing trend or performs random motion.