ExMass - indicator for MetaTrader 5
5042
Real author:
Alex Sidd (Executer)
The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 22.12.2006.
Figure 1. The ExMass indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6988
