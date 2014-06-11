CodeBaseSections
ExMass_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

exmass.mq5 (9.43 KB) view
exmass_htf.mq5 (18.29 KB) view
The ExMass indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ExMass.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ExMass_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6989

The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.

TrendMagic_Signal TrendMagic_Signal

The TrendMagic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the TrendMagic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

Random Walk Index Random Walk Index

The Random Walk Index indicator is used in situations where it is necessary to determine whether the market instrument is in a developing trend or performs random motion.

RWI_HTF RWI_HTF

The RWI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.