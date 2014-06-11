Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ExMass_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4107
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ExMass indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ExMass.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ExMass_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6989
The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.TrendMagic_Signal
The TrendMagic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the TrendMagic indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The Random Walk Index indicator is used in situations where it is necessary to determine whether the market instrument is in a developing trend or performs random motion.RWI_HTF
The RWI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.