CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RWI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4889
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
rwi.mq5 (16.33 KB) view
rwi_htf.mq5 (21.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The RWI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled RWI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The RWI_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The RWI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6991

Random Walk Index Random Walk Index

The Random Walk Index indicator is used in situations where it is necessary to determine whether the market instrument is in a developing trend or performs random motion.

ExMass_HTF ExMass_HTF

The ExMass indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CronexChaikin CronexChaikin

The MACD Indicator, in which the price series is replaced by the series of values of the Chaikin Oscillator technical indicator. It is drawn in the form of a colored cloud.

VROC VROC

The speed indicator of volume change. It shows how quickly the volume changes.