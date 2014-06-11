Join our fan page
RWI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
4889
The RWI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled RWI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The RWI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6991
