Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ExVol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ExVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ExVol.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ExVol_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6985
