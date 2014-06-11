CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ExVol_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4296
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
exvol.mq5 (10.16 KB) view
exvol_htf.mq5 (19.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ExVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled ExVol.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ExVol_HTF indicator

Figure 1. The ExVol_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6985

ExVol ExVol

The ExVol calculates the difference between the total sum of bodies of growing and falling candlesticks on a given interval in points.

ExTrendV2 ExTrendV2

The ExTrendv2 indicator draws fractal channels.

TrendMagic_Signal TrendMagic_Signal

The TrendMagic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the TrendMagic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

ExMass ExMass

The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.