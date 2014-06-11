CodeBaseSections
TrendMagic_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The TrendMagic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the TrendMagic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator displays the color of the line of the source TrendMagic indicator. Color diamonds on the line occur in the moment of bar changing to the corresponding time frame.

The indicator requires TrendMagic.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator TrendMagic_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/6987

ExVol_HTF ExVol_HTF

The ExVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ExVol ExVol

The ExVol calculates the difference between the total sum of bodies of growing and falling candlesticks on a given interval in points.

ExMass ExMass

The ExMass indicator helps to evaluate market fluctuations.

ExMass_HTF ExMass_HTF

The ExMass indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.