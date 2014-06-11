The TrendMagic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the TrendMagic indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The indicator displays the color of the line of the source TrendMagic indicator. Color diamonds on the line occur in the moment of bar changing to the corresponding time frame.

The indicator requires TrendMagic.mq5 indicator file. Place it to terminal_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. Indicator TrendMagic_Signal