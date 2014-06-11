CodeBaseSections
TrendMagic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
trendmagic.mq5 (13.88 KB) view
Real author:

Sergey Gritsai

This is an optimized version of the TrendMagic indicator.

Figure 1. The TrendMagic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2441

