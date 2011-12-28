CodeBaseSections
StochasticExpansion - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Kornilov
Nikolay Kositsin
9555
(21)
Updated:
Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

Good old stochastic oscillator. The difference from the standard Stochastic is that it shows overbought and oversold areas in a more visually convenient fashion. A sharp peak is a good signal for a trend reversal (or temporary consolidation).

StochasticExpansion

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/696

Val_Bands Val_Bands

Candlesticks length volatility indicator useful for tracking gaps on the market and having the settings analogous to the Bollinger Channel. The indicator can show flats and trend beginnings.

IncMFIOnArray IncMFIOnArray

CMFIOnArray class is designed for calculation of MFI (Money Flow Index) values on indicator buffer. The example of use of the class is presented.

ZigZag based on VininI_FractalsTrend ZigZag based on VininI_FractalsTrend

ZigZag based on fractals. Due to the use of Fractals indicator, it works much faster than conventional ZigZag indicator.

IncEROnArray IncEROnArray

CEROnArray class is designed to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA). The example of use of the CEROnArray class is presented.