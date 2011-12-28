Join our fan page
StochasticExpansion - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
Good old stochastic oscillator. The difference from the standard Stochastic is that it shows overbought and oversold areas in a more visually convenient fashion. A sharp peak is a good signal for a trend reversal (or temporary consolidation).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/696
