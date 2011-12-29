CodeBaseSections
ZigZag based on VininI_FractalsTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
11110
(19)
Real author:

Vinin

ZigZag based on fractals.

Fractals indicator is used to find tops and bottoms for ZigZag. Because of this fact, it works much faster than conventional ZigZag indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 27.04.2011.

VininI_FractalsTrend

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/704

