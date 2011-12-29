Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZigZag based on VininI_FractalsTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 11110
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Vinin
ZigZag based on fractals.
Fractals indicator is used to find tops and bottoms for ZigZag. Because of this fact, it works much faster than conventional ZigZag indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 27.04.2011.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/704
Good old stochastic oscillator. The difference from the standard one is that it shows overbought and oversold areas in a more visually convenient fashion.Val_Bands
Candlesticks length volatility indicator useful for tracking gaps on the market and having the settings analogous to the Bollinger Channel. The indicator can show flats and trend beginnings.
CEROnArray class is designed to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA). The example of use of the CEROnArray class is presented.IncERDOnArray
CERDOnArray class is designed to calculate the Efficiency Ratio (ER) used in the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) considering price movement direction. When the price is moving upwards the indicator has positive values, when it is moving downwards, - negative ones.