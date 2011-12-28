CMFIOnArray class is designed for calculation of MFI (Money Flow Index) values on indicator buffers.

Usage:



Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:

int aPeriod - indicator period.

- indicator period. ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod - smoothing method.

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;

- prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function; double aDataPrice[] - data buffer for the indicator calculation;

- data buffer for the indicator calculation; double aDataVolume[] - the buffer with the volume data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the volume data for the indicator calculation; double aP[] - intermediate buffer for a positive component;

- intermediate buffer for a positive component; double aM[] - intermediate buffer for a negative component;

- intermediate buffer for a negative component; double aPS[] - intermediate buffer for a smoothed positive component;

- intermediate buffer for a smoothed positive component; double aMS[] - intermediate buffer for a smoothed negative component;

- intermediate buffer for a smoothed negative component; double aMFI[] - the buffer with MFI calculated value.

Additional methods:

int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;

- returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation; string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name.

Test_MFIOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CMFIOnArray class application. IncMFIOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).

CMAOnArray class from the IncMAOnArray file is needed for the proper work. It can be found here.

Money Flow Index (MFI) is the technical indicator, which indicates the rate at which money is invested into a security and then withdrawn from it. Construction and interpretation of the indicator is similar to Relative Strength Index with the only difference that volume is important to MFI.



