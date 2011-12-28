Real author:

faa1947

Candlesticks length volatility indicator:

Histogram - candlestick length in points;

Lines: averages from the candlesticks length with standard deviation;

Settings are analogous to the Bollinger Channel.

Usage:



It is useful for tracking gaps on the market. The gap contains everything that is above the yellow line (histogram yellow bar) - crossing the upper border.

TP (towards a position); SL (against a position); entry prohibition at this point;



crossing the lower border (histogram gray bar) - flat

crossing the lower border upwards (histogram red bar) - beginning of a trend.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 19.08.2010.