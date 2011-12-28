CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Val_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

faa1947 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9549
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
val_bands.mq5 (10.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

faa1947

Candlesticks length volatility indicator:

  • Histogram - candlestick length in points;
  • Lines: averages from the candlesticks length with standard deviation;
  • Settings are analogous to the Bollinger Channel.

Usage:

It is useful for tracking gaps on the market. The gap contains everything that is above the yellow line (histogram yellow bar) - crossing the upper border.

  1. TP (towards a position);
  2. SL (against a position);
  3. entry prohibition at this point;
  • crossing the lower border (histogram gray bar) - flat
  • crossing the lower border upwards (histogram red bar) - beginning of a trend.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 19.08.2010.

Val_Bands

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/687

IncMFIOnArray IncMFIOnArray

CMFIOnArray class is designed for calculation of MFI (Money Flow Index) values on indicator buffer. The example of use of the class is presented.

IncRSIOnArray IncRSIOnArray

CRSIOnArray class is designed for calculation of RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is presented.

StochasticExpansion StochasticExpansion

Good old stochastic oscillator. The difference from the standard one is that it shows overbought and oversold areas in a more visually convenient fashion.

ZigZag based on VininI_FractalsTrend ZigZag based on VininI_FractalsTrend

ZigZag based on fractals. Due to the use of Fractals indicator, it works much faster than conventional ZigZag indicator.