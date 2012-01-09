StepXCCX_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the ColorStepXCCX indicator as three graphical objects with a trend color indication.



Unlike the original, four color indication is used here. In the overbought area defined by the Up1Level input parameter threshold value, ascending trend signals color the objects in lime, outside the overbought area ascending signals are green. In the oversold area defined by the Dn1Level input parameter threshold value, descending trend signals color the objects in magenta, outside the oversold area descending signals are red.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

The information about the input parameters of ColorStepXCCX indicator can be found in its description; input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input Smooth_Method DSmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; input int DPeriod= 30 ; input int DPhase= 100 ; input Smooth_Method MSmoothMethod=MODE_T3; input int MPeriod= 7 ; input int MPhase= 15 ; input APPLIED_PRICE IPC= PRICE_TYPICAL ; input int StepSizeFast= 5 ; input int StepSizeSlow= 30 ; StepXCCX_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization: input string Symbols_Sirname= "StepXCCX_" ; input int Up1Level=+ 50 ; input int Dn1Level=- 50 ; input color Up1Symbol_Color=Lime; input color UpSymbol_Color=Teal; input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; input color Dn1Symbol_Color=Magenta; input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; input uint Symbols_Size= 40 ; input uint Font_Size= 12 ; input int X_3= 110 ; input int Y_3= 17 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 0 ;

In case several StepXCCX_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ColorStepXCCX indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

ColorStepXCCX_.mq5 is just an intermediate version of the final indicator with two color indication.