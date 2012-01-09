Join our fan page
StepXCCX_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
StepXCCX_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the ColorStepXCCX indicator as three graphical objects with a trend color indication.
Unlike the original, four color indication is used here. In the overbought area defined by the Up1Level input parameter threshold value, ascending trend signals color the objects in lime, outside the overbought area ascending signals are green. In the oversold area defined by the Dn1Level input parameter threshold value, descending trend signals color the objects in magenta, outside the oversold area descending signals are red.
Indicator input parameters:
A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.
All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- The information about the input parameters of ColorStepXCCX indicator can be found in its description;
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation input Smooth_Method DSmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Price smoothing method input int DPeriod=30; // Moving average period input int DPhase=100; // Smoothing parameter input Smooth_Method MSmoothMethod=MODE_T3; // Deviation smoothing method input int MPeriod=7; // Average deviation period input int MPhase=15; // Deviation smoothing parameter input APPLIED_PRICE IPC=PRICE_TYPICAL; // Applied price input int StepSizeFast=5; // Fast step input int StepSizeSlow=30; // Slow step
- StepXCCX_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input string Symbols_Sirname="StepXCCX_"; // Indicator labels name input int Up1Level=+50; // Overbought level input int Dn1Level=-50; // Oversold level input color Up1Symbol_Color=Lime; // Maximum growth symbol color input color UpSymbol_Color=Teal; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymbol_Color=Red; // Downfall symbol color input color Dn1Symbol_Color=Magenta; // Maximum downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=40; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=12; // Indicator name font size input int X_3=110; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_3=17; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=0; // Vertical shift
In case several StepXCCX_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the ColorStepXCCX indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
ColorStepXCCX_.mq5 is just an intermediate version of the final indicator with two color indication.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/674
