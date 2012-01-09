CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepXCCX_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5887
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
colorstepxccx.mq5 (10.46 KB) view
stepxccx_htf_signal.mq5 (13.79 KB) view
stepxccx_htf_signal_.mq5 (12.81 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

StepXCCX_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the ColorStepXCCX indicator as three graphical objects with a trend color indication.

Unlike the original, four color indication is used here. In the overbought area defined by the Up1Level input parameter threshold value, ascending trend signals color the objects in lime, outside the overbought area ascending signals are green. In the oversold area defined by the Dn1Level input parameter threshold value, descending trend signals color the objects in magenta, outside the oversold area descending signals are red.

Indicator input parameters:

A timeframe and a name of a financial asset used for the indicator calculation can be changed by the indicator appropriate input parameters. If Symbol_ (financial asset) input parameter is empty, the current chart symbol shall be used as a financial asset.

All input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. The information about the input parameters of ColorStepXCCX indicator can be found in its description; 
    //+-----------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters       |
//+-----------------------------------+
input string Symbol_="";                      // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;     // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation
input Smooth_Method DSmoothMethod=MODE_JJMA; // Price smoothing method
input int DPeriod=30;                        // Moving average period
input int DPhase=100;                        // Smoothing parameter
input Smooth_Method MSmoothMethod=MODE_T3;   // Deviation smoothing method
input int MPeriod=7;                         // Average deviation period
input int MPhase=15;                         // Deviation smoothing parameter
input APPLIED_PRICE IPC=PRICE_TYPICAL;        // Applied price
input int StepSizeFast=5;                    // Fast step
input int StepSizeSlow=30;                   // Slow step
  2. StepXCCX_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization: 
    //---- indicator display settings
input string Symbols_Sirname="StepXCCX_";     // Indicator labels name
input int   Up1Level=+50;                    // Overbought level
input int   Dn1Level=-50;                    // Oversold level
input color Up1Symbol_Color=Lime;            // Maximum growth symbol color
input color UpSymbol_Color=Teal;             // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymbol_Color=Red;              // Downfall symbol color
input color Dn1Symbol_Color=Magenta;         // Maximum downfall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;        // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=40;                  // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=12;                     // Indicator name font size
input int X_3=110;                           // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_3=17;                            // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                 // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                             // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=0;                             // Vertical shift

In case several StepXCCX_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.

Place the ColorStepXCCX indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

The indicators use SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

ColorStepXCCX_.mq5 is just an intermediate version of the final indicator with two color indication.

StepXCCX HTF Signal


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/674

ToClearChart ToClearChart

The simple script for deleting all graphical objects from a financial asset chart. It can be useful, in case the chart is overcrowded by objects that are not needed anymore.

XMACD_HTF_Signal XMACD_HTF_Signal

XMACD_HTF_Signal displays trend directions from three last bars of the XMACD indicator as three graphical objects.

Stochastic-X8 Stochastic-X8

The indicator draws a grid of eight stochastic oscillators on one chart with the possibility to change the number of displayed lines.

IncSAROnArray IncSAROnArray

CSAROnArray class is designed for calculation of SAR (Parabolic SAR) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the CSAROnArray class is presented.