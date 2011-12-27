CodeBaseSections
WiOver - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Murad Ismayilov
Nikolay Kositsin
7657
(18)
Real author:

Murad Ismayilov

The indicator shows the average percentage value of the last candlesticks overlap. It is useful for those, who enters the market manually using limit orders during price consolidation, as it allows to select order direction. Blue line - recommended BUY-LIMIT, red one - SELL-LIMIT.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 15.11.2010.

WiOver

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/698

