CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

IncDeMarkerOnArray - library for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
3695
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\IncOnArray\
incmaonarray.mqh (5.07 KB) view
incdemarkeronarray.mqh (3.91 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
test_demarkeronarray.mq5 (3.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

CDeMarkerOnArray class is designed for calculation of DeMarker values on indicator buffers.

Usage:

Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function:

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

  • const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;
  • const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function;
  • double aDataHigh[] - the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;
  • double aDataLow[] - the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;
  • double aP[] - intermediate buffer for a positive component;
  • double aM[] - intermediate buffer for a negative component;
  • double aPS[] - intermediate buffer for a smoothed positive component;
  • double aMS[] - intermediate buffer for a smoothed negative component;
  • double aDeMarker[] - the buffer with the indicator calculated value.
Additional methods:
  • int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars for the indicator calculation;
  • string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name;

Test_DeMarkerOnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CDeMarkerOnArray class application. IncDeMarkerOnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created). CMAOnArray class from the IncMAOnArray file is needed for the proper work. It can be found here.

Demarker Technical Indicator (DeM) is based on the comparison of the current period maximum with the previous period maximum.

IncDeMarkerOnArray

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/653

Polarized Fractal Efficiency Polarized Fractal Efficiency

Polarized Fractal Efficiency is a technical indicator that displays the current market prices efficiency.

SL_ATR SL_ATR

The indicator creates areas of preferable stop-losses location for long and short positions at any time.

SVS_Trend SVS_Trend

Trend Indicator. There are 10 possible variants of changing the averaging of the signal line in this indicator.

RBVI RBVI

The basis of the RBVI Forex indicator is an attribute of the night market to sharply decrease the volatility due to absence of active trading on exchanges. The indicator considers the price flow and the volatility (changeability) of the market what helps to successfully behave in a flat market. It is recommended to use RBVI in Expert Advisors that run in night time.