SL_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7316
Real author:
Vladimir Hlystov
The indicator creates areas of preferable stop-losses location for long and short positions at any time. That can be useful for trailing stop operation.
Clouds borders consist of stop-loss high and low values for Buy and Sell positions.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/706
