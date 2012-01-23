CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

SL_ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
7316
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
sl_atr.mq5 (6.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Vladimir Hlystov

The indicator creates areas of preferable stop-losses location for long and short positions at any time. That can be useful for trailing stop operation.

Clouds borders consist of stop-loss high and low values for Buy and Sell positions.

SL_ATR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/706

IncDemaOnArray IncDemaOnArray

The CDemaOnArray class is intended for calculation of DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) on an indicator buffer.

DinapoliTargets_Full DinapoliTargets_Full

This version of the DinapoliTargets_Full indicator is convenient with its capability to be draw for any bar of a chart, what allows seeing the whole picture of the market behavior relative to the indicator levels on each bar. Apparently this indicator can be most useful when analyzing a strategy in the offline mode.

Polarized Fractal Efficiency Polarized Fractal Efficiency

Polarized Fractal Efficiency is a technical indicator that displays the current market prices efficiency.

IncDeMarkerOnArray IncDeMarkerOnArray

CDeMarkerOnArray class is designed for calculation of DeMarker values on indicator buffers.