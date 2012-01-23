CodeBaseSections
SVS_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9336
(22)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
SVS_Trend.mq5 (18.22 KB) view
Real Author:

SVS

Unfortunately, the author didn't put any comments to his genius work. So there is no exhaustive explanation to all the generated signals.

There are 10 possible variants of changing the averaging of the signal line in this indicator:

  1. SMA - simple moving average;
  2. EMA - exponential moving average;
  3. SMMA - smoothed moving average;
  4. LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
  5. JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
  6. JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
  7. ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
  8. T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
  9. VIDYA - smoothing with the use of the Tushar Chande's algorithm;
  10. AMA - smoothing with the use of the Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase type parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA the fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator had been developed in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 27.04.2009.

Fig.1 The SVS_Trend indicator

