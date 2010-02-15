CodeBaseSections
LoongMAx96 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Loong
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Indicators\LoongMA\
cmybuffer.mqh (3.21 KB) view
fcolorinc.mqh (4.41 KB) view
loongmax96.mq5 (12.18 KB) view
Author:

Loong

Draws 96 line MAs with only 100 lines of code (uses MyBuffer class).

History: The idea is got from Rosh's topic

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/102881/page6
https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/102888/page2
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/102908/page4
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/102908/page5

And the idea in Chinese name, called 'jun xian liu'.(That means "Moving Average Line Flow".) I wanted to simplify the multi-indicator template with a multi-line indicator. But it means many repetitive codes.

Or I need two-dimensional array, one dimensional for time index, another dimensional for MAs[] index. In MQL4, it is impossible. (And MQL4 support only 8 line indicator.) Then we had MetaTrader 5 and MQL5, them support class. And class can hide one dimensional. So I achieved the first version, at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/121672 (notice: the old class named 'CIndicatorBuffer' conflicts with same name in Indicator.mqh)

Later, a newer version be discussed at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/331/ (Thank 'Rosh' and 'investeo'!)

And now, the newest version is here.

Input parameters:

Parameters? forget it! It work fine without changing parameters.


LoongMAx96


