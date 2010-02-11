Join our fan page
TimerClosingPeriod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
An indicator can be useful for traders who are working on opening of the new candle, it prints the time to close of the current timeframe.
If the timeframe is lower than H1, it also prints the time to close of the current hourly candle.
While writing this indicator, I have created a class CTimer, it's located in file CTimer.mqh. It's very simple, you can use it if necessary in your own indicators and Expert Advisors.
The button "enables" and "disables" the timer. The source of the indicator is located in two files, before its use, copy both them in the same folder.
Original version: TimerClosingPeriod
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/80
