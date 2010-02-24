Watch how to download trading robots for free
WININET_TEST - script for MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes
10704
The WININET_TEST.mq5 script is a modified version of script s_wininet.mq4, published by Integer in MQL4.Codebase.
To see how does it works, don't forget to "Allow DLL imports" in the options of the client terminal and execute it at any chart.
It's a simple example that shows how to download page(file) from Internet using the wininet.dll library.
Input parameters:
- URL - address of page or file (also it can reference to a binary file)
- FileToSave - file name, that will be saved to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Files\ folder of the client terminal.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/82
