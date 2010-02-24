The WININET_TEST.mq5 script is a modified version of script s_wininet.mq4 , published by Integer in MQL4.Codebase.

It's a simple example that shows how to download page(file) from Internet using the wininet.dll library.

Input parameters:

URL - address of page or file (also it can reference to a binary file)



FileToSave - file name, that will be saved to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Files\ folder of the client terminal.





To see how does it works, don't forget to "Allow DLL imports" in the options of the client terminal and execute it at any chart.

