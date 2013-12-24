代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

SpreadInfo - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
显示:
1528
等级:
(20)
已发布:
已更新:
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (9.41 KB) 预览
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) 预览
spreadinfo.mq5 (15.85 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

SpreadInfo 显示当前点差, 它的平均值和速率显示在图表边角。字体类型, 颜色和大小可以在输入参数中自定义。

指标编译时用到 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 库中的 СMoving_Average 类。类库的使用描述可参阅文章 "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers（无需使用额外的缓冲区进行平均价格序列的中间计算）"，另外 type_font 和 CFontName 类来自 GetFontName.mqh 库。

SpreadInfo

指标输入参数:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string SpName="Spread";                         // 点差名
input string MaSpName="MASpread";                     // 平均点差名
input string RatioName="Ratio";                       // 点差和它的平均值速率名
input color  TextColor1=Magenta;                     // 点差颜色
input color  TextColor2=Blue;                        // 平均点差颜色
input color  TextColor3=Red;                         // 点差和它的平均值速率颜色
input int    FontSize=15;                            // 字号
input type_font FontType=Font14;                     // 字体
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // 边角位置
input uint Y_=1;                                     // 垂直位置
input uint X_=5;                                     // 水平位置
input int period=100;                                // 点差平滑周期

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/647

X2MA 变换蜡烛 X2MA 变换蜡烛

本指标将价格数据变换为与 X2MA 指标值关联的新坐标系统。

ColorStepXCCX ColorStepXCCX

对称归一化振荡器。

XTrendlessOS (无趋势振荡器) XTrendlessOS (无趋势振荡器)

本指标的依据，是 Joe DiNapoli 的书 "Trading with DiNapoli Levels (以 DiNapoli 级别交易)" 给出的描述。它被设计用来评估实际市场的超买超卖状态。

XMACD_HTF_Signal XMACD_HTF_Signal

XMACD_HTF_Signal 显示 XMACD 指标 的后三根柱线的趋势方向对应的三个图形对象。