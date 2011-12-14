Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 9602
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Andrey Matvievskiy
Eight RSI (Relative Strength Index) technical indicators with various input parameters values are displayed in one window.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 17.07.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/641
IncMAOnArray
CMAOnArray class is used for Moving Average calculation on indicator buffer's data. The example of use of the class is provided.VGridLine Monthly
Vertical time grid with one month step.
VGridLine Weekly
Vertical time grid with one week step.IncATROnArray
CATROnArray is designed for calculation of ATR (Average True Range) values on indicator buffers. The example of use of the class is provided.