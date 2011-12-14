CATROnArray is designed for calculation of ATR (Average True Range) values on indicator buffers.



Usage:



Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() indicator function:

int aPeriod - indicator period.

- indicator period. ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod - smoothing method.

Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() indicator function:

const int aRatesTotal is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is a rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc - prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

- prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; double aDataHigh[] - the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation; double aDataLow[] - the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation; double aDataClose[] - the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation;

- the buffer with the Close data for the indicator calculation; double aTR[] - intermediate buffer;

- intermediate buffer; double aATR[] - the buffer with the calculated indicator.

int BarsRequired() - returns the minimum number of bars necessary for the calculation;

- returns the minimum number of bars necessary for the calculation; string Name() - returns the line with the indicator name.

Additional methods:

Test_ATROnArray.mq5 is a sample indicator showing CATROnArray class application. IncATROnArray file must be placed to MQL5\Include\IncOnArray of the terminal data folder (IncOnArray folder must be created).

Instead of three different source data buffers transferred to Solve method (aDataHigh[], aDataLow[] and aDataClose[] parameters) only one buffer may be transferred, i.e., the indicator can be calculated according to the data of any other indicator.

CMAOnArray class from the IncMAOnArray.mqh is needed for the proper work. It can be found here.

Average True Range Technical Indicator (ATR) is an indicator that shows volatility of the market. It was introduced by Welles Wilder in his book "New concepts in technical trading systems". This indicator has been used as a component of numerous other indicators and trading systems ever since.



