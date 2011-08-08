Real author:

Tushar Chande

Desciption:

The Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) was developed by Tushar Chande and is a technical indicator that attempts to capture the Momentum. Chande discussed this and many other indicators in his book "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators". Тhe range of CMO is from -100 to 100. The values +50 and -50 are assumed as ovebought and oversold states of the market.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh smoothing algorithms library (SmoothAlgorithms.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include), described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

