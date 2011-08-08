CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Chande Momentum Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Tushar Chande | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
18338
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
chande_momentum_oscillator.mq5 (4.49 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Tushar Chande

Desciption:

The Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) was developed by Tushar Chande and is a technical indicator that attempts to capture the Momentum. Chande discussed this and many other indicators in his book "The New Technical Trader: Boost Your Profit by Plugging into the Latest Indicators". Тhe range of CMO is from -100 to 100. The values +50 and -50 are assumed as ovebought and oversold states of the market.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh smoothing algorithms library (SmoothAlgorithms.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include), described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/411

CoeffofLine CoeffofLine

CoeffofLine indicator shows the most likely future price direction (2-3 bars).

Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

Keltner Channel is volatility-based envelopes set above and below an exponential moving average.

Module of Trade Signals, based on Chande Momentum Oscillator Module of Trade Signals, based on Chande Momentum Oscillator

Crossover of overbought/oversold levels of Chande Momentum Oscillator is used as a signal to open positions.

FTLM-STLM FTLM-STLM

Fast Trend Line Momentum (FTLM) and Slow Trend Line Momentum SLTM) indicators show the rate of price change.