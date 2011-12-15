ReverseSymbol

The indicator allows to work with changing in real time and mirror reversed (1/X) trading instrument.

Technical and custom indicators can be applied to that reversed trading instrument allowing to do that.

Input parameters:



input color BidColor=Red; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle= STYLE_SOLID ; input int IndicatorDigits= 3 ; input double ratio= 1.0

The last input parameter ratio is just a ratio, by which received candlestick parameters must be multiplied to let their values fit in normal perception range. For instance, it may be not so convenient to observe the price of a financial asset within the range of 0,001. If we multiply this value by 1000, then the final value and its changes can be analyzed more easily.