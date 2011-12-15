Join our fan page
ReverseSymbol - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator allows to work with changing in real time and mirror reversed (1/X) trading instrument.
Technical and custom indicators can be applied to that reversed trading instrument allowing to do that.
Input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input color BidColor=Red; // Bid line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Bid line style input int IndicatorDigits=3; // Indicator display accuracy format input double ratio=1.0 // Compensation factor
The last input parameter ratio is just a ratio, by which received candlestick parameters must be multiplied to let their values fit in normal perception range. For instance, it may be not so convenient to observe the price of a financial asset within the range of 0,001. If we multiply this value by 1000, then the final value and its changes can be analyzed more easily.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/643
