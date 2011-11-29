CodeBaseSections
ZigZag on Parabolic + Fibo + Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
Description:

This is an enhanced version of ZigZag based on the Parabolic SAR technical indicator with the added possibility to build Fibo levels on the last two indicator peaks and the channel generated with the use of three successive zigzag peaks with selection of these peaks.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| iSAR indicator input parameters              |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input double Step=0.02;          // SAR pitch
input double Maximum=0.2;        // SAR maximum
input bool ExtremumsShift=true;  // Extremum shift flag
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Channel creation input parameters            |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input int FirstExtrNumb=1;                        // First extremum number (0,1,2,3...)
input color Upper_color=DarkViolet;               // Channel upper line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Upper_style=STYLE_SOLID;      // Channel upper line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Upper_width=w_3;                // Channel upper line width
input color Middle_color=Blue;                    // Middle line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Middle_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Middle line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Middle_width=w_1;               // Middle line width
input color Lower_color=MediumVioletRed;          // Channel lower line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Lower_style=STYLE_SOLID;      // Channel lower line style
input ENUM_WIDTH Lower_width=w_3;                // Channel lower line width
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//| Fibo levels generation input parameters      |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
//---- Fibo properties at the last extremum
input bool DynamicFiboFlag=true;                       // DynamicFibo display flag 
input color DynamicFibo_color=DeepPink;                // DynamicFibo color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE DynamicFibo_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // DynamicFibo style
input ENUM_WIDTH DynamicFibo_width=w_1;               // DynamicFibo line width 
input bool DynamicFibo_AsRay=true;                     // DynamicFibo ray
//---- Fibo properties at the second-to-last extremum
input bool StaticFiboFlag=true;                        // StaticFibo display flag
input color StaticFibo_color=Teal;                     // StaticFibo color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StaticFibo_style=STYLE_DASH;       // StaticFibo style
input ENUM_WIDTH StaticFibo_width=w_1;                // StaticFibo line width
input bool StaticFibo_AsRay=false;                     // StaticFibo ray

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/585

