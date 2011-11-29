Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ZigZag on Parabolic + Fibo + Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 27461
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
This is an enhanced version of ZigZag based on the Parabolic SAR technical indicator with the added possibility to build Fibo levels on the last two indicator peaks and the channel generated with the use of three successive zigzag peaks with selection of these peaks.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| iSAR indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input double Step=0.02; // SAR pitch input double Maximum=0.2; // SAR maximum input bool ExtremumsShift=true; // Extremum shift flag //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Channel creation input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input int FirstExtrNumb=1; // First extremum number (0,1,2,3...) input color Upper_color=DarkViolet; // Channel upper line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Upper_style=STYLE_SOLID; // Channel upper line style input ENUM_WIDTH Upper_width=w_3; // Channel upper line width input color Middle_color=Blue; // Middle line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Middle_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // Middle line style input ENUM_WIDTH Middle_width=w_1; // Middle line width input color Lower_color=MediumVioletRed; // Channel lower line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Lower_style=STYLE_SOLID; // Channel lower line style input ENUM_WIDTH Lower_width=w_3; // Channel lower line width //+----------------------------------------------+ //| Fibo levels generation input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ //---- Fibo properties at the last extremum input bool DynamicFiboFlag=true; // DynamicFibo display flag input color DynamicFibo_color=DeepPink; // DynamicFibo color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE DynamicFibo_style=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // DynamicFibo style input ENUM_WIDTH DynamicFibo_width=w_1; // DynamicFibo line width input bool DynamicFibo_AsRay=true; // DynamicFibo ray //---- Fibo properties at the second-to-last extremum input bool StaticFiboFlag=true; // StaticFibo display flag input color StaticFibo_color=Teal; // StaticFibo color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE StaticFibo_style=STYLE_DASH; // StaticFibo style input ENUM_WIDTH StaticFibo_width=w_1; // StaticFibo line width input bool StaticFibo_AsRay=false; // StaticFibo ray
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/585
This indicator shows the direction of the acceleration of JFatlSpeed price from a larger timeframe at a smaller one.Three-Pole Super Smoother Filter
Three-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.
Two-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.JFatlAcceleration_HTF
This indicator shows the direction of the acceleration of JFatlAcceleration price from a larger timeframe at a smaller one.