JFatlAcceleration_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7198
This indicator shows the direction of the acceleration of JFatlAcceleration price from a larger timeframe at a smaller one.
Besides, the indicator alerts about the current direction of acceleration at each change of a large timeframe bar. Two arrow colors are used for acceleration display. If acceleration is positive and raising, the up arrow color is lime. If acceleration is positive but falling, the arrow color is yellow. The opposite case is also defined by arrow colors. If acceleration is negative and falling, the down arrow color is red. If acceleration is negative but raising, the arrow color is magenta.
It must be noted that this indicator does not show the current trend direction but only its second derivative or acceleration. Therefore, it is better to filter it using a trend indicator.
Place the ColorJFatlAcceleration indicator compiled file into the MQL5\Indicators folder. ColorJFatlAcceleration indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was thoroughly described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/580
Two-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.
ZigZag indicator built using the values of the Parabolic SAR technical indicator with the added possibility to build Fibo levels on the last two indicator peaks and the channel generated with the use of three successive zigzag peaks with selection of these peaks.
The indicator is based on comparing the signals of JJRSX oscillator and XMA moving average working on different timeframes - the current (chart timeframe) and the higher ones.XADX
More informative Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator with the possibility to select the smoothing algorithm out of ten possible variants.