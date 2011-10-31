ZigZag on Parabolic

Real author:

EarnForex

This indicator builds ZigZag based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. This is an advanced ZigZag version marking extreme values on a chart with less lag. The standard ZigZag looks for a new extreme value following the price percent deviation from a previous extreme value. This new indicator keeps track of a price crossing with Parabolic SAR.

Input parameters:

Step (default value = 0.02) — standard Parabolic SAR indicator parameter;

Maximum (default value = 0.2) — another standard Parabolic SAR indicator parameter;

(default value = 0.2) — another standard Parabolic SAR indicator parameter; ExtremumsShift (default value = true) — if true, extreme values are shown at their actual location; if false, extreme values are shown at the time points where the indicator locates them. It helps to improve working with extreme values.



