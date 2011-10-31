Join our fan page
ZigZag on Parabolic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
- 14698
-
Real author:
EarnForex
This indicator builds ZigZag based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. This is an advanced ZigZag version marking extreme values on a chart with less lag. The standard ZigZag looks for a new extreme value following the price percent deviation from a previous extreme value. This new indicator keeps track of a price crossing with Parabolic SAR.
Input parameters:
- Step (default value = 0.02) — standard Parabolic SAR indicator parameter;
- Maximum (default value = 0.2) — another standard Parabolic SAR indicator parameter;
- ExtremumsShift (default value = true) — if true, extreme values are shown at their actual location; if false, extreme values are shown at the time points where the indicator locates them. It helps to improve working with extreme values.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/526
