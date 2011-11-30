CodeBaseSections
Two-Pole Super Smoother Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.

Two-Pole Super Smoother Filter

