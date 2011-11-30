Join our fan page
Two-Pole Super Smoother Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10311
Two-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/588
