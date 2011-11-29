CodeBaseSections
Three-Pole Super Smoother Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8216
(12)
Three-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.

Three Pole Super Smoother Filter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/589

