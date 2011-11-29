Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Three-Pole Super Smoother Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8216
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Three-pole super smoother filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading" is used in this indicator for moving average calculation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/589
A library for parsing of XML documents. Pure MQL5, it doesn't uses any external libraries.Candles Smoothed HTF
The indicator that displays "averaged" candlesticks of a larger timeframe at a smaller one.
This indicator shows the direction of the acceleration of JFatlSpeed price from a larger timeframe at a smaller one.ZigZag on Parabolic + Fibo + Channel
ZigZag indicator built using the values of the Parabolic SAR technical indicator with the added possibility to build Fibo levels on the last two indicator peaks and the channel generated with the use of three successive zigzag peaks with selection of these peaks.