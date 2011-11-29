Three Pole Super Smoother Filter

The indicator that displays "averaged" candlesticks of a larger timeframe at a smaller one.

A library for parsing of XML documents. Pure MQL5, it doesn't uses any external libraries.

This indicator shows the direction of the acceleration of JFatlSpeed price from a larger timeframe at a smaller one.

ZigZag indicator built using the values of the Parabolic SAR technical indicator with the added possibility to build Fibo levels on the last two indicator peaks and the channel generated with the use of three successive zigzag peaks with selection of these peaks.