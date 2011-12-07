CodeBaseSections
X2MA HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
colorx2ma_htf.mq5 (10.04 KB) view
x2ma.mq5 (8 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
X2MA universal moving average that displays its higher timeframe values at the current one with the possibility to select a smoothing type from the dozen of possible versions:

  1. SMA - simple moving average;
  2. EMA - exponential moving average;
  3. SMMA - smoothed moving average;
  4. LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
  5. JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
  6. JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
  7. ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
  8. T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
  9. VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
  10. AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

Place the X2MA indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Indicator X2MA uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

ColorX2MA HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/582

